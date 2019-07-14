Body found on Kirkcaldy beach

A body has been discovered on Kirkcaldy beach.

The grim find was made on Sunday morning, leading to a section of the town’s Esplanade being sealed off by police.

The alarm was raised just before 10:30am

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police attended Esplanade, Kirkcaldy following the discovery of a body in the beach area.”

Their inquiries are ongoing.