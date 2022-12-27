Police are asking for help from the public.

He was discovered at around 8.30am on Boxing Day on the beach at Cellardyke Harbour.

Emergency services attended but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Inspector Stuart Hunter said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man at this very difficult time and they have asked for privacy to be respected.

“We would like to thank everyone who responded to our appeal which has helped with our enquiries.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious. A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”