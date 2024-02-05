Bonfest: Kirkcaldy young rockers set for slot at festival which honours AC/DC legend Bon Scott

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Permacrisis will take to the stage at the Kirriemuir-based Bonfest in May. The festival celebrates the life of legendary AC/DC frontman Bon Scott who was born in Forfar.

The band is made up entirely of 16 year olds, three of whom are at Kirkcaldy high schools with Rowan Docherty and Alex Harrower both at Viewforth and Ashton Lee Mcindoe at Kirkcaldy High School. Jason Simms is a former Kirkcaldy High pupil.

Guitarist Alex explains how the opportunity came about: “It stemmed from my dad getting in contact with the people who were running the festival and asking if there's any chance we could get a slot. We also knew Letty who does the Letty Rock Show on K107FM, and she was keen on getting us to play there as well. It's only been recently that we've been told that we've got the go ahead to play at it.”

Kirkcaldy band Permacrisis (Pic: MB Photography) will take part in Bonfest which is a tribute to rocker Bon Scott

The chance to appear at the festival will cap a whirlwind year for the group who formed in April of 2023. They recently won the Fife Schools Battle of the Bands and are part of the Kirkcaldy YMCA Youth Music Project.

Alex said: “It’s been amazing the progress we have made in the space of a year. I think it's really quite impressive, I almost didn't expect it at all.”

After headlining the Kidz Rock events, staged at the Windsor Hotel, they have also played at Silverburn Festival, Fife Fest and Leven Promfest. They also recently played gigs in Edinburgh and Glasgow in recent months.

Alex said he was keen to thank everyone who had supported the band over the last year. He also said that working with organisations such as the YMCA has been vitaly important to their recent success.

He said: “The YMCA in Kirkcaldy has been our main rehearsal space and we’re in there two times a week, all of us rehearsing. It’s been crucial for us. The Over the Bridge Events have also been good for us because they've been local gigs.”