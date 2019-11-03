Bonmarche slide into administration closes Kirkcaldy store

Kirkcaldy town centre is set to lose another retailer with the closure of Bonmarche.

The women’s fashion chain collapsed into administration last month, and now closing down signs have been placed in the window of the High Street store.

It is the latest major name to fall victim to the tough trading conditions impacting all town centres across the UK.

Bonmarche also has a store in Dunfermline.

The Yorkshire-based company has a total of 318 shops, and Helen Connolly, said the move to go into administration was made “with deep regret and sadness.”

UK wide, Bonmarche, which specialised for clothing for the over-50s, employed over 2800 people.

She said:“We are sadly no longer in a position to demonstrate to our shareholders that the business can continue as a going concern.”

FRP Advisory was appointed administrator with a view to finding a buyer for the chain.

No date have been given when the Kirkcaldy store will close.