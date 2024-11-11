Book Week Scotland: events at Fife libraries include author visits, Lego club and silent reading groups

Book Week Scotland is coming to libraries across Fife this month with a host of events to celebrate the power of words.

There are activities for all ages from November 18-24, from author events and a ‘magic table’ session to a silent reading group and a film screening at the venues run by charitable trust, OnFife.

Heather Korabiowska,project co-ordinator, said: “We love taking part in Book Week Scotland – what better way to celebrate the wonder of books and reading!

“This year we’re focusing on the power of words to give us hope: from those great guiding lights – the people whose words and actions inspire us with visions of a brighter future – to the more personal, reflective pockets of joy we find hidden in books.”

The joys of reading are celebrated in Book Week across Fife (Pic: Vika_Glitter/Pixabay)

Author events include Bruce Keith at St Andrews Library (November 16) talking about his work exploring the subterranean world of natural and man-made heritage; William Hussey talking about his Scott Jericho series at Duloch Library, Dunfermline (18th); Scottish-Egyptian novelist Rachelle Atalla discussing her latest novel, The Salt Flats, at Dalgety Bay Library (18th); and master of suspense Mason Cross, the bestselling author of the Carter Blake series, at Templehall Library (19th).

For younger readers, there will be Therapets at Rothes Halls and Tovertafel (magic table) family fun at Kirkcaldy Galleries (both 23rd) and LEGO clubs at various branches.

If peace and quiet is your thing, there will be a silent reading group at the Adam Smith Theatre on Tuesday (19th), when you can put your feet up and relax at The Spinning Top café bar. Bring your book along and share the space with some like-minded readers!

Get your creative thoughts down on paper at a Drop-In WriteOn creative writing at Kirkcaldy Galleries (24th) or try an introduction to book-binding by joining artist Kate Clarke at a session at Cowdenbeath Library (22nd). Full event listings at onfife.com

And if you’re visiting any of the libraries, you can help spread the joy of Book Week Scotland by looking out for special shareable bookmarks.

“We’d love people to note down something about reading that makes them happy, pop it into their library book for the next person to find and plant a seed of hope in a stranger’s life!” said Heather Korabiowska.