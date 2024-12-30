Boost for Kirkcaldy Foodbank thanks to fans of Fife band Shambolics and Raith Rovers FC

Shambolics played The Duchess on Boxing Day to raise money for Kirkcaldy Foodbank. (Pic: Callum Gibbs)

Kirkcaldy Foodbank has received a huge boost thanks to fans of both a Fife band and football team.

Shambolics, who formed in Kirkcaldy in 2018, returned to the Lang Toun to play their first hometown gig in five years on Boxing Day at The Duchess.

The gig, which was only announced three days before it happened, was organised by the band as a fundraiser for the town’s foodbank.

The four-piece aimed to raise £1000 for the charity, which is under huge pressure to stay afloat and keep up with demand for its services.

However, thanks to the generosity of all those who attended the gig on December 26, they smashed the £1000 target and raised an incredible £2856 for the cause.

Darren Forbes, a founding member of Shambolics who grew up in Templehall, said: “We had an amazing time coming back to our hometown. It was our first gig here in five years and it sold out in one day.

"Although it’s a bit more of a laid back chilled venue everybody seemed well up for it and it was bouncing.

“Every year we raise usually around £1000 for Kirkcaldy Foodbank, but this year we managed to raise £2856 which is the most we’ve ever raised in a year.

"This will be a massive help for the foodbank who are in desperate need of funding right now. We can’t thank everyone enough who came down.”

The fundraiser was the band’s fifth in aid of the foodbank since 2019. What has become something as a tradition for the musicians is all to help give something back to their home community.

The band were supported on Boxing Day by MilkMaid Merchant, led by Shambolics’ sound engineer, and DayDrunk, fronted by their photographer.

The Kirkcaldy gig marked the end of a busy year for the band, with highlights from 2024 including the release of their debut album Dreams, Schemes and Young Teams; playing the OVO Hydro in Glasgow with Jamie Webster and a sell-out show at Dunfermline’s PJ Molloys just before Christmas.

Meanwhile, fans of Raith Rovers once again helped boost supplies for Kirkcaldy Foodbank at Saturday’s home game against Livingston in the Championship.

They were collecting donations – with a focus on toilettries this month – which could be distributed by the charity to those in need.