Boots announces cut to opening hours of Kirkcaldy town centre store

The pharmacist will no longer open on Sundays - the change takes effect from August 6. The town centre store will now operate from Monday to Saturday from 8:30am to 5:30pm.

Boots is one of the last remaining major chains on the High Street. It has occupied the same site in the middle of the pedestrianised zone for several decades. Notices advising customers of the change were put in the store last week. The company confirmed there are no changes to the opening hours of its branch at Fife Retail Park on the outskirts of the Lang Toun.