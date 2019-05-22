Bowhouse Market to open with ‘green’ theme

Green is the theme at the next Bowhouse Market Weekend, which opens its doors in Fife next month.

Artisan food producers will be selling locally grown fruit and vegetables as well as activities which will give visitors an insight into the workings of a farm at the East Neuk on Saturday June 8 and Sunday 9.

As part of LEAF Open Farm Sunday, the Bowhouse team will lead guided tours where visitors will learn about the organic cereal grains being grown in the fields around Bowhouse Farm. Children and adults alike will come face to face with farm animals in the courtyard area, while the RSPB will leads tours of the estate to spot local wildlife, including the endangered corn bunting.

Plenty sustenance for the activities on offer will be found in the street food quarter with hot meals from family-owned Papamacs Gourmet Kitchen, the Pizza Geeks and Rost, sweet treats from Dundee’s Cake Lab, with drinks from St Andrews Brewing Co and The Wee Gin Joint.

In the market hall food producers from Fife and beyond will be selling their wares; meat and fish from Ritchie’s of Rothesay and Woodmill Game, baked goods from Barnetts and Wild Hearth Bakery, and fruit and veg from The Wright Root alongside resident grower East Neuk Market Garden, which will be teaching visitors more about the greens they grow at Bowhouse. Scottish craft traders curated by Tea Green events will also be exhibiting at Bowhouse this June, visitors can choose from an array of wonderful handmade products from across Scotland.

The monthly Market Weekends at Bowhouse are free to attend, giving visitors the opportunity to meet, discuss and taste food and drink from Scotland’s best artisan producers. In addition, Bowhouse acts as a hub for food and drink producers in the East Neuk of Fife, providing them with support and acting as the missing link between farm and fork.

Bowhouse Market can be found on the A917 near St Monans.

