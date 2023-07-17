Boy, 12, injured in collision outside Fife holiday park - road closed for hours
A boy was taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car outside a popular Fife holiday park.
The 12-year old was injured in the incident outside Pettycur Bay Holiday Park, near Kinghorn, on Sunday evening. The road was closed for almost three hours after emergency services attended.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called at around 7.05pm to a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on the A921 outside Pettycur Bay Caravan Park. Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a 12-year-old boy, was taken by ambulance to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. The road was closed and reopened around 9.50pm.”
No details have been given about his injuries.