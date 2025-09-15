‘Brass & Brains’ event boost for band’s bid to take over Kirkcaldy community centre

A brass band’s ambitious bid to take over a disused Kirkcaldy community centre as its new base has staged a successful fundraising concert.

Dysart Colliery Silver Band hosted a quiz and music event at the Adam Smith Theatre’s Beveridge Suite to generate funds for the new competitive season, and the ongoing asset transfer process of the Glebe Centre. The event came weeks after councillors at Kirkcaldy area committee agreed to contribute up to £20,000 to carry out adaptations to Glebe Park Centre which the band wants to make its permanent home.

The work will help it secure a licence to occupy the long-closed venue while a Community Asset Transfer (CAT) is processed.

The band has forged a partnership with Kirkcaldy Gaming Society in an ambitious move to turn the centre, which has sat empty since it was last used as a COVID vaccine centre, into a community hub.

Dysart Colliery Silver Band at the Adam Smith Theatre's Beveridge Suite (Pic: Submitted)

At the Adam Smith, the band performed a mix of pop songs, movie soundtracks and even cartoon themes to the delight of a packed Beveridge Suite as part of its ‘Brass and Brains’ event which raised over £300..

Each round was book-ended by music played by the band with musical director and quizmaster, Robert Fraser, donning a jacket as sparkling as his witty banter. The quiz was won by “Let’s Get Quizzical” while the event finished with Samuel Dick, aged 12 and a competition winner, conducting the band as they played Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines.

Tom Inglis, band member, said: “Playing these events is so important as we want to show that brass bands don’t just play marches and complex test pieces for contests, but also pop music from across the decades and TV themes that people really enjoy.

“The money raised will be really useful to offset the costs of a new competing season which is just around the corner, where we’ll be representing Dysart and Kirkcaldy on a national stage, at the same time that we’re pursing the CAT of the Glebe Centre”

Dysart Colliery Silver Band has further fundraising events, including a Christmas Concert on December 13 at St Bryce Kirk, in Kirkcaldy.