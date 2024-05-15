Brave souls bared all to raise £3000 for charity in Fife Noody Dook
The event, hosted by Carnegie Dunfermline Rotary Club, took place at Aberdour’s Silver Sands early on Sunday morning and those taking part helped raise £3000 for charity.
The dook is now in its second year, following the success of a similar event in 2023.
Men and women of all ages took part in the dip, with some travelling from as far away as Yorkshire.
Lee Walls, organiser, said: “We’re thrilled with the results. Not only did we once again raise a healthy sum for good causes, but everyone had a lot of fun too, while benefitting from the increasingly recognised health benefits of cold-water bathing.
"Many of this year’s participants were returnees from last year's event, but there were lots of first timers too, which was great to see.
"A number of dookers enthused about the opportunity to feel liberated and body confident.”
The fundraising dook was preceded by a 15 minute, clothed, warm up session of yoga on the beach.
The dookers were then serenaded by a piper as they made their way into the cold waters of the Forth.
Further funds were raised – to be added to participants’ entry fees and sponsorships – by a home baking stall on the waterfront.
Carnegie Rotary Club supports a range of local, national and international causes financially and by volunteering members’ time and skills. Local and rotary charities will receive funds from the Dook.
Charities which will benefit from individual participants’ sponsorships include The Manda Centre in Hamilton and Cancer Research Scotland.
