The brave local men took part in a photoshoot recently for the ‘Naked for Nourish’ 2023 calendar, which it is hoped will raise funds for the Kirkcaldy-based Nourish Support Centre which supports families across Fife with children with additional support needs.

The calendar is now available to pre-order, with it due to be available to buy in the Nourish charity shop in the Mercat Shopping Centre, and other outlets, at the end of the month.

Lynne Scott, from Nourish, said: “We’ve talked about doing a charity calendar ourselves for a while now.

Some of the brave men who got Naked for Nourish for the fundraising calendar. Pic: DYN Photography.

"A few years ago some mums did a calendar for a group we’re involved in and we’d thought maybe it was something we could do for Nourish too.

"I’d started to speak to a some of our male volunteers and dads about doing a calendar and some were like ‘I’d be up for that’ while others were like ‘no chance’.

"When at a fundraiser for another charity I’d won a prize of a photoshoot with DYN Photography and after winning it I thought the calendar had to be done.

"I contacted the photographer to ask if they’d be happy for the photoshoot to be used for a calendar and they were more than happy to do it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Once we’d decided to go ahead, before I knew it I had 12 men who were willing to do this calendar and get naked for Nourish.

“What I think is brilliant these are very brave, and very real men of Fife.

“Some are dads with young children with additional support needs, some are young men with conditions themselves and some are supporters of our charity.

“This isn’t models, it’s real men taking part to help us fundraise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone had a lot of fun at the photoshoot and we’re excited to see the calendars on sale.”

The calendars, which are being produced by Mark Ritchie, are available to pre-order now at a cost of £12.

They will be available to buy from the charity’s charity shop in the next few weeks.

Lynne added: "We have asked local businesses to sponsor a page, which would see that money go towards the production cost for some of the calendars, meaning more money from sales can go to Nourish.”

Advertisement Hide Ad