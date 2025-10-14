Brave souls invited to sign up for the Noody Dook 2026

Naked swimmers at the 2024 'Noody Dook'. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Brave Fifers are invited to bare all for a dip in the Forth as a charity skinny dip is set to return next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Noody Dook will return to Aberdour Silver Sands on Saturday, June 6, 2026 bringing together brave souls who will strip off and sprint into the sea – all in the name of courage, community and charity.

Funds raised from next summer’s event will go to Fife Rape and Sexual Assault Centre (FRASAC), a local charity providing essential support to survivors of sexual violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, which is now in its fourth year, has become a much-loved celebration of body confidence, bravery and doing something a little outrageous for a good cause.

Organiser, Lee Walls – a confidence coach and founder of Firewalk Scotland – says the event is about far more than a quick dip.

She said: “The Noody Dook is pure magic. It’s about stepping out of your comfort zone — literally and metaphorically — and realising just how strong and capable you are.

"Every year, we have people of all ages and body types cheering each other on, laughing, crying, and running into the sea together. It’s freeing, joyful, and deeply human.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants pay a £15 entry fee, and after covering essential costs such as insurance and facilities, all proceeds go directly to the chosen charity. Additional donations collected through Eventbrite go entirely to FRASAC.

Lee added: “FRASAC does incredible work supporting survivors and raising awareness. Choosing a local organisation felt right, and this cause is personally close to my heart. It’s an honour to be able to support them through something so uplifting and empowering.”

The Noody Dook has grown steadily since its creation, with around 100–130 participants each year. What started as a light-hearted community fundraiser has evolved into a powerful celebration of courage, connection, and compassion.

The 2025 event raised over £2000 for Steps to Hope, a charity that helps people with issues such as alcohol and drug addictions and homelessness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee said: “There’s something magical about standing on a beach with a hundred other humans, nervous and giggling, and realising you’re all in it together.

“It’s not really about getting naked — it’s about being brave.”

The event is open to anyone over 18, and spectators are welcome to come along and support from the shore.

To sign up or make a donation visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/noody-dook-2026-tickets-1811588623339?aff=oddtdtcreator