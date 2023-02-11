PC Emma Fisher received the Unsung Hero Award for her work in Cupar.

Fraser Ritchie was one of the members of the public to be recognised alongside police officers in the Chief Constable’s Bravery and Excellence Awards on Friday.

Mr Ritchie was at a Kirkcaldy grocery store in February last year when he witnessed two men committing a robbery. One of the men pointed what he believed to be a firearm at him, instructing him to leave the premises. Mr Ritchie retreated and summoned another member of the public to contact police. However, as the men left the shop, Mr Ritchie disarmed, apprehended and controlled one of them until officers arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His courageous actions assisted in the arrest of both men. It was only later that the firearm was found to be a replica.

Mr Ritchie was one of a number of citizens – and police officers – whose bravery was recognised at a ceremony at Police Scotland’s Tulliallan headquarters on Friday.

Fife police officer Constable Emma Fisher received the Police Unsung Hero Award at the ceremony.

PC Fisher is a community safety officer within the alcohol and violence reduction unit in the Fife division. She has implemented a number of youth diversion projects and worked with vulnerable members of the local community in Cupar, securing funding to integrate diverse communities through events and education. PC Fisher dedicates her professional and personal life to improving the wellbeing of her local community and endeavours to offer a high level of service to all people and groups she serves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad