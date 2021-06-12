Breakout Festival has been announced to take place on Kirkcaldy’s waterfront - and it could bring up to 30,000 people into town across three days.

It runs from October 8-10 with live music on two stages plus a half-mile long fairground as it turns the Esplanade into a major festival venue for the very first time.

So, this is all you need to know about the ambitious plans to make the town centre rock:

Midge Ure (Pic: Cath Ruane)

What is Breakout Festival?

The event runs across three days and is aimed at heralding a return to normality after lockdown – and will help raise funds for the NHS.

It aims to give local businesses a support by bringing people into town, and bands an opportunity to play live once again.

Where and when is it happening?Kirkcaldy Esplanade, October 8, 9 and 10.

The Skids are set to appear the new music festival, BreakOut, in Fife

What can I expect?There will be a main stage at the Basin – the large car park area close to Morrisons – for all the main acts.

Part of the Esplanade will be given over to a mini Links Market and filled with all the fun of the fair.

Further along will be a second stage for acoustic and dance acts.

The Rezillos (Pic: Cath Ruane)

Who is on the line-up?The organisers have announced a first batch of big name s- with more to follow.

As well as local singers and performers, they have lined up Big Country, The Skids, Midge Ure, Callum Beattie, GUN, Goodbye Mr Mackenzie. The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, and The Rezillos.

The emphasis is very much on Scottish and Fife talent and giving them an opportunity to perform live after lockdown.

Are there more names to be added?Oh yes!

The promoters are speaking to a number of big names and will announce as soon as deals are done. They will also be unveiling a number of local bands and singer-songwriters

Where can I tickets and how much do they cost?

Tickets are £49.76 per day or £90 for the weekend, and £128 for the three days – on sale now!

