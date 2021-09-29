Breakout: Music festival brings top Scots band to Kirkcaldy for night of music & chat

Band members Dante Gizzi and Giuliano "Jools" Gizzi will be at Styx on Friday, October 29.

It’s the first event under the Breakout banner since plans to stage the three-day music festival were rescheduled from October to next May - and it could be followed by other one-off shows.

Breakout is set to be the biggest music festival staged in the town, and one of the largest in Fife.

The Breakout Festival has been moved to May 2022

Organisers have moved the entire line-up into new dates next summer, and that means fans will get to see the likes of Big Country, The Skids, Midge Ure, Hue and Cry, and many more, perform between May 27 and 29.

They will all be on stage at the Basin on Kirkcaldy waterfront - the first time the area has been used to stage an event on this scale.

They will be joined by a host of Fife-based musicians and bands, as well as a dance and acoustic stage further along the waterfront.

In between will be selection of rides from the Links Market, and up to 30,000 people could attend across the three days.

The event was due to run in October to raise funds for the NHS, but a rise in COVID cases saw organisers decide to reschedule for next year.

And that could open the door to more big names being signed as bands gear up for a return to touring.

Over the coming months, the organisers hope to stage a few small-scale shows locally under the Breakout banner, starting with GUN.

Ian Arnott, organiser, said: “The band did a similar event a few years ago and it was very well received.

“Bringing them to Styx gives Breakout a presence and keeps our name out there.

“It will be a very informal night - we’re all looking forward to it.”

The entry price of £20 includes a buffet, and also on stage will be Kirkcaldy singer-songwriter PG Ciarletta, one of the local performers already signed up for Breakout 2022.

