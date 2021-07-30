Breakout Music Festival: Hue and Cry added to line-up of major Fife event

Hue and Cry are the latest performers to be confirmed for Breakout – a three-day event which could bring up to 30,000 people into the heart of the town centre.

The Scottish pop duo are best known for their 1987 hit single Labour of Love. Their other big hits include Looking for Linda and Violently (Your Words Hit Me) – both from their second album Remote.

In a statement organisers, Ian Arnott and Stuart Prentice, said they were really pleased to be able to add Hue and Cry to the festival line-up. They will take to the stage on Friday, October 8.

Stuart said: “We are delighted to be able to secure such legend's of Scottish music for our Friday night line up. We can't wait to see them at Breakout, and we're not done yet, we hope to be able to announce our Friday headline act in the next few days.”

They join a line-up which also includes a number of Scottish acts including Sandi Thom, GUN, The Skids, Midge Ure, Callum Beattie, Red Hot Chili Pipers, Goodbye Mr McKenzie, Big Country and The Rezillos.

Breakout is slated to run from October 8-10 with the main stage at the Basin lorry car park on the Esplanade - the first time it has ever been used for such an event.

It will also incorporate elements of the Links Market, as well as a second stage for dance and acoustic acts.

The organisers are aiming for up to 10,000 fans per day with all proceeds going to the NHS.

It is aimed at heralding a return to normality after lockdown – and to give local businesses a support by bringing people into town, and bands an opportunity to play live once again.

The event will also give local bands and singers an opportunity to perform with a number already added to the line-up.

Tickets are £49.76 per day or £90 for the weekend, and £128 for the three days.

They are available here

The organisers are giving away a pair of Friday tickets. To be in with a chance of winning just tell us: What is the name of the 1987 single Hue and Cry are best known for? Email your answers to: Breakout competition (in the subject line) to: [email protected] by Friday, August 13.

