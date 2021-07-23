Scottish singer-songwriter Sandi Thom is the latest to be confirmed for Breakout - a three-day-event which could bring up to 30,000 people into the heart of the town centre.

Thom is best known for her 2006 chart-topping debut single I Wish I Was A Punk Rocker (With Flowers In My Hair).

The song was also a huge hit in Australia.

Scottish singer/songwriter Sandi Thom is the latest name added to the line-up of Breakout in Kirkcaldy (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

Thom joins a line-up which includes a number of Scottish acts including GUN, The Skids, Midge Ure, Red Hot Chili Pipers, Goodbye Mr McKenzie, Big Country and The Rezillos.

Breakout is slated to run from October 8-10 with the main stage at the Basin lorry car park on the Esplanade - the first time it has ever been used for such an event.

It will also incorporate elements of the Links Market, as well as a second stage for dance and acoustic acts.

The organisers are aiming for up to 10,000 fans per day with all proceeds going to the NHS

It is aimed at heralding a return to normality after lockdown – and to give local businesses a support by bringing people into town, and bands an opportunity to play live once again.

The event will also give local bands and singers an opportunity to perform with a number already added to the line-up.

Tickets are £49.76 per day or £90 for the weekend, and £128 for the three days.

They are available at https://www.skiddle.com/festivals/breakoutfestival/

