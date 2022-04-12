Breakout: Organisers secure all licences and begin countdown to major Fife music festival

The organisers behind the three-day event got all their vital paperwork this week, and are now focussing on major promotional plans over the coming weeks.

Breakout takes place on Kirkcaldy Esplanade from May 27-29 and could bring up to 30,000 music fans into the heart of the Lang Toun.

The line-up features some of the biggest names to emerge from Scotland over the past few decades.Headliners Wet Wet Wet are joined by big names such as Midge Ure, The Skids, Hue And Cry, Big Country, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, and Gun.

Red Hot Chilli Pipers (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The event will be cased around the Basin - normally a lorry car park - with a second stage for dance and acoustic acts further along the Esplanade.

It will also feature rides and shows from the Showmen’s Guild.

Ian Arnott, one of the festival organisers, said he was delighted that it was now full steam ahead.

Breakout Festival promo poster

“Everyone thinks this will be great for the town, and we are really looking forward to pulling it altogether,” he said.

“Huge thanks to the police and emergency services for all their help and advice - with all the licences in place we’re really looking forward to making this happen.”

The promoters are also fine tuning their line-up, with some slots to be filled once talks with bands are concluded, but they are more than happy with the names already confirmed.

Recent additions include Vic Galloway from Radio Scotland as one of the hosts, plus global dance legend Adamski. and Scottish rave star John Mancini.

It will be the first time that the Kirkcaldy waterfront has staged a music festival, and organisers have leafleted local residents to explain how it will operate as part of their community engagement programme.

The site will be closed off for several days in advance to allow the stages to be built, with the event running across three days and evenings at the end of next month.