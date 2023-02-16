Brianna Ghey: Fife’s LGBT+ hub hosts vigil in memory of 16-year old Brianna
A vigil is to be held at Fife’s LGBT+ hub this weekend in memory of Brianna Ghey.
The 16-year old transgender girl, from Birhcwood, near Warrington, was found with fatal stab wounds on a path near a park in the town last weekend.
Two 15-year olds, a boy and girl, have appeared in court charged with murder.
Brianna’s death has sparked vigils across the UK and Ireland where candles have been lit..
The Hive, in Whytescauseway, Kirkcaldy, will stage its vigil in memory of the life of Brianna at 4:00pm on Saturday where people can sign a book of condolence and lay flowers.
Crowds of mourners have gathered in a number of towns and cities this week including the Department for Education building in London, City Hall in Belfast, Dalton Square in Lancaster, and on O'Connell Street in Dublin.