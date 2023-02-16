News you can trust since 1871
Brianna Ghey: Fife’s LGBT+ hub hosts vigil in memory of 16-year old Brianna

A vigil is to be held at Fife’s LGBT+ hub this weekend in memory of Brianna Ghey.

By Allan Crow
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 6:06pm

The 16-year old transgender girl, from Birhcwood, near Warrington, was found with fatal stab wounds on a path near a park in the town last weekend.

Two 15-year olds, a boy and girl, have appeared in court charged with murder.

Brianna’s death has sparked vigils across the UK and Ireland where candles have been lit..

Brianna Ghey was found with fatal stab wounds on a path near a park in Warrington last week.
The Hive, in Whytescauseway, Kirkcaldy, will stage its vigil in memory of the life of Brianna at 4:00pm on Saturday where people can sign a book of condolence and lay flowers.

Crowds of mourners have gathered in a number of towns and cities this week including the Department for Education building in London, City Hall in Belfast, Dalton Square in Lancaster, and on O'Connell Street in Dublin.

