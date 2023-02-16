Brianna Ghey: Fife’s LGBT+ hub hosts vigil in memory of 16-year old Brianna

The 16-year old transgender girl, from Birhcwood, near Warrington, was found with fatal stab wounds on a path near a park in the town last weekend.

Two 15-year olds, a boy and girl, have appeared in court charged with murder.

Brianna’s death has sparked vigils across the UK and Ireland where candles have been lit..

The Hive, in Whytescauseway, Kirkcaldy, will stage its vigil in memory of the life of Brianna at 4:00pm on Saturday where people can sign a book of condolence and lay flowers.