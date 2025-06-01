A former Kirkcaldy town centre pub could be turned into a new bridal shop.

The application from Grande Dreams Ltd, which is currently based in the town’s Mitchelston Drive for a change of use which would breathe new life into the former Candy Bar at the harbour end of the High Street - a pub previously known to one generation as the Royal Scot and also The Wharf and then Brodies – has won approval from Fife Council.

The change relates to the ground floor only of the three-storey building at 395 High Street which was last operated as the short-lived Independent Gin And Cocktail Bar 395 High Street.

In 2024 the former pub went to auction within a guide price of £110,000.

The owners of Grande Dreams bought it as the town centre location was, according to a supporting statement – submitted as art of the application – “ideal for customer access and daily operations.”

Grande Dreams, which has operated successfully from Mitchelston Drive for several years, offers a one-stop service for customers to take the stress out of planning for weddings and parties and events. A broad spectrum of expertise is offered which includes weddings to birthday parties.

The proposal covers internal changes only.

The statement added: “The existing bar server internally will be removed and a new open shop/office arrangement created for customers, with the rear areas retained for storage and ancillary facilities. No external changes are proposed.”

The building dates from the late 18th century and was a popular pub in the 1980s and into the 1990s, but one has changed hands several times more recently.

It closed as Brodies in 2017, and was brought back to life for a short and chaotic stint as the Kirk and Bear restaurant. In 2019 it went up for auction with a guide price of £175,000, and was later turned into Candy Bar, which was billed as a gin and cocktail venue but it closed and the premises left empty for some time. The pub featured a function room, a beer garden and a large bar.

The approval given by the council came with the standard condition that work must be started within three years.