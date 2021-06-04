A limo had reportedly caught fire in a car park on Bridge Street in Dunfermline.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received a call around 1.57 on Friday afternoon.

Fire and Rescue service called after limousine blaze in Fife hotel car park. Picture credit: Fife Jammer locations.

One appliance was sent out and the fire was successfully extinguished.

The fire was in the car park at the back of the City Hotel and the Seven Kings just off Bridge Street.

