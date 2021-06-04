Bridge Street: Limo catches fire in Fife hotel car park
The Fire and Rescue service were called out just after lunchtime on Friday after a car caught fire in Fife.
Friday, 4th June 2021, 3:47 pm
Updated
Friday, 4th June 2021, 4:41 pm
A limo had reportedly caught fire in a car park on Bridge Street in Dunfermline.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received a call around 1.57 on Friday afternoon.
Read More
Read MoreCovid Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon confirms that planned easing will go ahead despi...
One appliance was sent out and the fire was successfully extinguished.
The fire was in the car park at the back of the City Hotel and the Seven Kings just off Bridge Street.