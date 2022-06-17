Briggs Marine wins contract as offshore wind farm works starts off Fife coast

Burntisland based Briggs Marine will use its vessel, Forth Engineer, to provide the crew transfers for the project which is jointly owned by EDF Renewables UK and ESB.

It will transport the staff to turbines, substations and construction vessels as well as providing a cargo-carrying capability to support construction and operations.

Rob Baker, group general manager, said: “The ‘Forth Engineer’ will be crewed by fully qualified and experienced, locally based personnel.

Crew Transfer Vessel

“We know local expertise is important to NnG and Briggs Marine can fulfil this, whilst also ensuring that the equally important areas of capability, resilience and flexibility are also maintained. “He added: “We will continue to emphasise these to ensure operational confidence in the services that we provide for NnG.”

As part of the contract, Briggs Marine has committed to work with NnG on improvements in the project’s hydrocarbon impact and to continue to deliver in line with its ISO 50001 accreditation.

