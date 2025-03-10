Bright Ideas project: Why people across Kirkcaldy district are voting this weekend
They get to pick which projects should get a share of a £300,000 pot of funding under the ‘Bright Ideas’ initiative launched by Fife Council.
Over 80 applications have been shortlisted across several categories and there is a special voting day at the Adam Smith Theatre on Saturday before voting then goes on line until the ends of the month.
The applications range from sports clubs to new ideas from creatives, with many local organisations looking for a share of the funding to improvement premises or theory services. They are all bidding for different sums, ranging from a few hundred pounds up to
to £15,000 and come from towns across the district..
People can vote for their favourites in four categories - community and social, creative and cultural, ecology and environmental, and Leisure and recreation projects.
Each person can cast a minimum of one vote in each category or equally a maximum of five votes in each category - in other words, a minium one vote per category (four votes in total) and a maximum of five votes per category (20 in total) with each vote then ranked from one - your most favoured - to five, your least favoured.
Representatives from the projects can attend the day-long event at the theatre - it runs from 11:00am to 4:00pm - and there will be a voting booth for votes to be cast.
Voting also runs online from March 16-30 at https://our.fife.scot/getinvolved/pb/kirkcaldy-you-decide/kirkcaldy-area-you-decide-projects/_nocache
Here’s our guide to all the projects seeking your support
Community & social projects
Burntisland Community Suppers - £700
To develop training/review opportunity for 20 volunteers to look at how to take the project forward.
Cocaine Intervention Pilot - £15,000
Ssaving lives by addressing mental health, relationship and family crisis caused by crack/cocaine use
Community Café, Beveridge Park - £15,000
A community café and a space for people to socialise in a safe space, and promote one of Kirkcaldy’s most popular parks.
Community Cyber Security Resilience - £6500.
Training to be safe online - and how to avoid scams and fraud.
Cooking up Friendship - £3500
Launch of a cookery class at the Community Café to develop into a group sharing other social activities.
Cooking with Confidence - £14,850
Supporting 30 families with neurodiversity to learn essential life-skills, increase their confidence and socialise.
Auchtertool Village Hall Heating - £15,000
Upgrading the fabric of the building, adding insulation and a new more efficient green heating system.
Crafting with Purpose - £15,000
We craft hats, booties, quilts, blankets and other items for individuals such as the homeless, premature babies, and children in care.
Family Cooking in the Gallatown - £9,350
Project will involve parents/carers and children learning to make healthy, nutritious food on a budget and then sitting down to enjoy a community meal together at the Gallatown Hub.
Fantastic Folding Tables - £2,300
We would love to own a set of folding tables to support with community events.
Kirkcaldy Collective Boosting Local, Building Community - £5000
Through networking events, interactive markets, wellness retreats, and collaborations, we’re uniting businesses, increasing visibility, and creating a real buzz.
Bairns & Books - £1600
We aim to upgrade our children's area with new furniture to encourage families to stay and enjoy reading together.
Kirkcaldy Foodbank - £15,000
The funding will help support those experiencing food insecurity.
Linktown Community Aid - £11,000
A community food project that will train local residents to organise and prepare hot meals for large, free, inclusive community events.
Linktown Wee Schemies Youth Club - £11,000
Wee Schemies volunteers have provided children with fun activities in a safe, accessible space for over30 years.
Make a difference in Dysart - £5000
A community pantry to help towards the cost of living.
Old Kirk Volunteering - £7500
More volunteers to do guided tours and other tasks, and a volunteer co-ordinator.
Walk & Talk - £14,700
Sporting Reminiscence activities and walking football sessions to bring older people together
Burntisland Burgh Chambers Complex Redevelopment - £15,000
To engage heritage experts to assess the condition of the stone in storage, refresh the spire documentation and costings and apply for reinstatement funding.
Creative & Cultural projects
20 x 25 - £2,500
To provide expert-led media training/recording to participants in studio facilities/community space in Kirkcaldy.
Art to Brighten - £5,000
Create a large scale, hand painted mural in the town centre, focusing on a bold, colourful and joyful feel.
Burntisland Highland Games - £669
Purchase of equipment to help to create a safe distance between competitors and spectators.
East Fife Male Voice Choir - £3000
To carry out open rehearsals to increase membership and to promote the health benefits of singing.
Community Risoprint Studio - £6000
Purchase of a risograph printer tol support and expand creative workshops.
Crafty Grannies - £6000
Crafting group teaches members of the community to sew, knit and crochet.
Dysart Youth Band - £6400
For affordable loan of instruments and music for all to give all Kirkcaldy pupils an opportunity to play a brass instrument.
Kings Theatre - £12,000
To enhance the front plaza and open it for light lunches/drinks, with music /family entertainment.
Auld Kirk Bairns - £2000
To create a youth section to provide an opportunity for Kirkcaldyyou ngsters to experience and enjoy the theatre.
Fife Flyers Anniversary Exhibition - £1945
An exhibition to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Fife Flyers’ 1985 British championship winning legendary team.
Grit, Glam & Grace - £10,650
A socially-engaged project empowering senior citizens in care.
Inglostadter Beer & Community Music Festival - £15,000
To bring back the culture and atmosphere of the ever popular traditional Bavarian Beer and Music Festival to Kirkcaldy.
INSPIRE disability drama - £10,000
To set up a drama group for disabled adults with the aim of the group to increase confidence, increase self-esteem and improve communication skills.
Kirkcaldy Community Cinema - £11,180
Equipment and facilities for low cost/free community cinema screenings in Kirkcaldy targeting marginalised communities.
Kirkcaldy YMCA archive project - £2,040
Creating and curating an ongoing physical, digital and audio archive of Kirkcaldy YMCA’s 139 year history, with young people helping run a cross-generational project of reminiscence.
Lang Toun Fest - £12,500
This aims to shine a light on the existing events but also give people the courage to stage their own passion projects.
Langtoun Jazz proms vocal concert - £500
Five local vocal groups perform their own repertoire then unite in a mass choir of over 100 singers to perform “A Little Jazz Mass”
Langtoun Sparks Youth Music Project - £7,480
To offer free holiday workshops for young people covering songwriting, instrument tuition and music production.
Band Together - £5,880
Bringing people together in a safe space at Kirkcaldy YMCA’s studio to make music - helping creativity, promoting teamwork and showcasing local talent.
Make, Mend & More - £5,640
We will run our project from Gallatown and Dysart, offering a weekly group for women to undertake a wide range of activities, from mending and altering clothes, to more creative projects like jewellery, pottery, and glass making.
Music for a Summer Evening - £2,000
A concert fundraiser to help cover the costs of staging a theatrical production, and for the Old Kirk.
Sporrans for Pipe Band - £3850
Purchase of extra sporrans to have uniform attire across both bands.
The Jam Band - £14,000
A warm, welcoming and therapeutic musical experience - completely free of charge!
War Memorial & Gardens Event - £15,000
To build a legacy Memorial Cairn and time capsule in the Memorial gardens marking the 100th anniversary of the site and 100 years of public service.
Wynd Up Artist - £15,000
Initial project will create a trail of small murals and artworks, dotted around the town centre.
Ecology and enviromental projects
Burntisland Hedgehog Haven - £1500
To funds installation of electrics and flooring in outbuilding.
Cottage Community Garden - £15,000
To add an inclusive accessible path throughout the garden, level out uneven areas and trip hazards, add raised beds and plants.
Dunnikier Country Park Sensory Garden - £15,000
Ccommunity sensory garden is specifically designed to support individuals with additional needs, such as autism, limited mobility, visual impairments, and dementia.
Dysart Coastline Regeneration - £15,000
Sea Dreams will make the most of an area of wasteland next to where many people pass by and visit to create an interesting and natural planting scheme.
Ecology Centre 25th Anniversary Bio-Blitz - £9,000
A series of events which champion nature and community.
Forth view floral projects and mural - £9500
To continue and improve on the work bringing floral decoration to the area.
Kirkcaldy Islamic Centre, development of garden - £10,000
Transforming the centre’s scenic, elevated space into an inclusive, sustainable community garden.
Making Burntisland Beautiful - £4,500
This project will bring colour and places for the community to come together.
Opening Adam Smith's Walled Garden - £14,845
To transform Adam Smith’s large historic walled garden into a community space.
Safer Streets - £2,000
To improve the grass area between Invertiel Road and Seaforth view used as a short cut.
Beehives in Ravenscraig Park - £2000
Beehives to benefit the whole area in terms of pollination.
Solar Panels for Smeaton Allotments - £4375
To create a bright, warm, collaboration and learning space for everyone to enjoy within the allotments using sustainable energy.
The Whale Park - £15,000
Develop an underused piece of community land overlooking the sea, create an education and art celebration of ‘The Return of the Whales’ to The Firth of Forth.
VegFest Socials - £3800
Increased access to plant-based food options locally, opportunities for people to discover and try new things, promotion of local businesses with sustainability and a wellbeing focus.
Beveridge Park Peace Garden Renewal Project - £15,000
A space for bringing groups together and build on for community integration and cohesion.
Big Green Market Repair Cafe - £4800
To create a team of experienced fixers to help people learn how to repair their own items.
Leisure and recreation projects
Growing stronger, growing healthier - £2192
A series of hiking/camping trips to develop skills needed to survive and complete the tasks assigned to them by the leaders.
Kirkcaldy Galleries - Friends School Travel Fund - £12,500
A transport fund enabling primary schools to visit Kirkcaldy Galleries at no cost.
Kirkcaldy Gaming Society - £9,120
We’re securing premises at 272 High Street where the funding will be invested to expand outreach and enhance a safe, welcoming environment for gamers of all ages and backgrounds.
Lang Toun Nordic Walkers - £4230
Local Nordic walks to provide increased mental and physical wellbeing, reduce isolation, and building community.
Lang Toun Pedal Power - £4740
To make our women’s bike group more accessible for Kirkcaldy women of all abilities who can't afford to cycle, or don't have the confidence.
Linton Lane Centre - Playpark - £13,460
To update the community playpark which is open to all along with local nurseries children.
On the Right Track - £15,000
To tackle illegal and anti-social motorcycle riding, teach motorcycle mechanics, and practical off-road riding skills.
Playground for Growth Building a Better Future - £15,000
To improve Burntisland Primary’s outdated equipment.
Tabletop Gaming Festivals - £3000
We are looking to run a table top gaming festival in line with the Lang Toun Festival.
Teen Yoga - £1575
To create an Iyengar Yoga class for teenagers on a Friday afternoon in Kirkcaldy accessible for pupils from all four high schools.
The Peoples Sauna - £8,554
A donation-based, pay-as-you-can pop-up tent sauna that will be situated at Pathhead Sands beach.
VR Sports Fest Free Play Week - £3350
A free play week is an exciting event offering free access to a variety of virtual reality sports experiences.
Water Sports Hub - £15,000
Establishing a water sports hub enhances health, fitness, and mental well-being for both young people and adults.
Women,s boxing fitness & children with disabilities - £10,000
To provide attendees with equipment and protective wear needed
Young At Heart - £4000
A lively space for the over-65s to make friends, stay active, and boost mental wellbeing.