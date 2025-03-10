Bright Ideas project: Why people across Kirkcaldy district are voting this weekend

People across Kirkcaldy district go to the polls this weekend - to cast a vote with a difference.

They get to pick which projects should get a share of a £300,000 pot of funding under the ‘Bright Ideas’ initiative launched by Fife Council.

Over 80 applications have been shortlisted across several categories and there is a special voting day at the Adam Smith Theatre on Saturday before voting then goes on line until the ends of the month.

The applications range from sports clubs to new ideas from creatives, with many local organisations looking for a share of the funding to improvement premises or theory services. They are all bidding for different sums, ranging from a few hundred pounds up to

Some 80 projects are bidding for your votes to win a share of the £300,000 funding pot (Pics: Submitted)

to £15,000 and come from towns across the district..

People can vote for their favourites in four categories - community and social, creative and cultural, ecology and environmental, and Leisure and recreation projects.

Each person can cast a minimum of one vote in each category or equally a maximum of five votes in each category - in other words, a minium one vote per category (four votes in total) and a maximum of five votes per category (20 in total) with each vote then ranked from one - your most favoured - to five, your least favoured.

Representatives from the projects can attend the day-long event at the theatre - it runs from 11:00am to 4:00pm - and there will be a voting booth for votes to be cast.

An exhibition on Fife Flyers' 1985mBritish championship triumph is one of the projects submitted for funding (Pic: Submitted)

Voting also runs online from March 16-30 at https://our.fife.scot/getinvolved/pb/kirkcaldy-you-decide/kirkcaldy-area-you-decide-projects/_nocache

Here’s our guide to all the projects seeking your support

Community & social projects

Burntisland Community Suppers - £700

Fife Council promotional poster (Pic: Submitted)

To develop training/review opportunity for 20 volunteers to look at how to take the project forward.

Cocaine Intervention Pilot - £15,000

Ssaving lives by addressing mental health, relationship and family crisis caused by crack/cocaine use

Community Café, Beveridge Park - £15,000

The Big Green Market in Burntisland

A community café and a space for people to socialise in a safe space, and promote one of Kirkcaldy’s most popular parks.

Community Cyber Security Resilience - £6500.

Training to be safe online - and how to avoid scams and fraud.

Cooking up Friendship - £3500

Launch of a cookery class at the Community Café to develop into a group sharing other social activities.

Cooking with Confidence - £14,850

Supporting 30 families with neurodiversity to learn essential life-skills, increase their confidence and socialise.

Auchtertool Village Hall Heating - £15,000

Upgrading the fabric of the building, adding insulation and a new more efficient green heating system.

Crafting with Purpose - £15,000

We craft hats, booties, quilts, blankets and other items for individuals such as the homeless, premature babies, and children in care.

Family Cooking in the Gallatown - £9,350

Project will involve parents/carers and children learning to make healthy, nutritious food on a budget and then sitting down to enjoy a community meal together at the Gallatown Hub.

Fantastic Folding Tables - £2,300

We would love to own a set of folding tables to support with community events.

Kirkcaldy Collective Boosting Local, Building Community - £5000

Through networking events, interactive markets, wellness retreats, and collaborations, we’re uniting businesses, increasing visibility, and creating a real buzz.

Bairns & Books - £1600

We aim to upgrade our children's area with new furniture to encourage families to stay and enjoy reading together.

Kirkcaldy Foodbank - £15,000

The funding will help support those experiencing food insecurity.

Linktown Community Aid - £11,000

A community food project that will train local residents to organise and prepare hot meals for large, free, inclusive community events.

Linktown Wee Schemies Youth Club - £11,000

Wee Schemies volunteers have provided children with fun activities in a safe, accessible space for over30 years.

Make a difference in Dysart - £5000

A community pantry to help towards the cost of living.

Old Kirk Volunteering - £7500

More volunteers to do guided tours and other tasks, and a volunteer co-ordinator.

Walk & Talk - £14,700

Sporting Reminiscence activities and walking football sessions to bring older people together

Burntisland Burgh Chambers Complex Redevelopment - £15,000

To engage heritage experts to assess the condition of the stone in storage, refresh the spire documentation and costings and apply for reinstatement funding.

Creative & Cultural projects

20 x 25 - £2,500

To provide expert-led media training/recording to participants in studio facilities/community space in Kirkcaldy.

Art to Brighten - £5,000

Create a large scale, hand painted mural in the town centre, focusing on a bold, colourful and joyful feel.

Burntisland Highland Games - £669

Purchase of equipment to help to create a safe distance between competitors and spectators.

East Fife Male Voice Choir - £3000

To carry out open rehearsals to increase membership and to promote the health benefits of singing.

Community Risoprint Studio - £6000

Purchase of a risograph printer tol support and expand creative workshops.

Crafty Grannies - £6000

Crafting group teaches members of the community to sew, knit and crochet.

Dysart Youth Band - £6400

For affordable loan of instruments and music for all to give all Kirkcaldy pupils an opportunity to play a brass instrument.

Kings Theatre - £12,000

To enhance the front plaza and open it for light lunches/drinks, with music /family entertainment.

Auld Kirk Bairns - £2000

To create a youth section to provide an opportunity for Kirkcaldyyou ngsters to experience and enjoy the theatre.

Fife Flyers Anniversary Exhibition - £1945

An exhibition to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Fife Flyers’ 1985 British championship winning legendary team.

Grit, Glam & Grace - £10,650

A socially-engaged project empowering senior citizens in care.

Inglostadter Beer & Community Music Festival - £15,000

To bring back the culture and atmosphere of the ever popular traditional Bavarian Beer and Music Festival to Kirkcaldy.

INSPIRE disability drama - £10,000

To set up a drama group for disabled adults with the aim of the group to increase confidence, increase self-esteem and improve communication skills.

Kirkcaldy Community Cinema - £11,180

Equipment and facilities for low cost/free community cinema screenings in Kirkcaldy targeting marginalised communities.

Kirkcaldy YMCA archive project - £2,040

Creating and curating an ongoing physical, digital and audio archive of Kirkcaldy YMCA’s 139 year history, with young people helping run a cross-generational project of reminiscence.

Lang Toun Fest - £12,500

This aims to shine a light on the existing events but also give people the courage to stage their own passion projects.

Langtoun Jazz proms vocal concert - £500

Five local vocal groups perform their own repertoire then unite in a mass choir of over 100 singers to perform “A Little Jazz Mass”

Langtoun Sparks Youth Music Project - £7,480

To offer free holiday workshops for young people covering songwriting, instrument tuition and music production.

Band Together - £5,880

Bringing people together in a safe space at Kirkcaldy YMCA’s studio to make music - helping creativity, promoting teamwork and showcasing local talent.

Make, Mend & More - £5,640

We will run our project from Gallatown and Dysart, offering a weekly group for women to undertake a wide range of activities, from mending and altering clothes, to more creative projects like jewellery, pottery, and glass making.

Music for a Summer Evening - £2,000

A concert fundraiser to help cover the costs of staging a theatrical production, and for the Old Kirk.

Sporrans for Pipe Band - £3850

Purchase of extra sporrans to have uniform attire across both bands.

The Jam Band - £14,000

A warm, welcoming and therapeutic musical experience - completely free of charge!

War Memorial & Gardens Event - £15,000

To build a legacy Memorial Cairn and time capsule in the Memorial gardens marking the 100th anniversary of the site and 100 years of public service.

Wynd Up Artist - £15,000

Initial project will create a trail of small murals and artworks, dotted around the town centre.

Ecology and enviromental projects

Burntisland Hedgehog Haven - £1500

To funds installation of electrics and flooring in outbuilding.

Cottage Community Garden - £15,000

To add an inclusive accessible path throughout the garden, level out uneven areas and trip hazards, add raised beds and plants.

Dunnikier Country Park Sensory Garden - £15,000

Ccommunity sensory garden is specifically designed to support individuals with additional needs, such as autism, limited mobility, visual impairments, and dementia.

Dysart Coastline Regeneration - £15,000

Sea Dreams will make the most of an area of wasteland next to where many people pass by and visit to create an interesting and natural planting scheme.

Ecology Centre 25th Anniversary Bio-Blitz - £9,000

A series of events which champion nature and community.

Forth view floral projects and mural - £9500

To continue and improve on the work bringing floral decoration to the area.

Kirkcaldy Islamic Centre, development of garden - £10,000

Transforming the centre’s scenic, elevated space into an inclusive, sustainable community garden.

Making Burntisland Beautiful - £4,500

This project will bring colour and places for the community to come together.

Opening Adam Smith's Walled Garden - £14,845

To transform Adam Smith’s large historic walled garden into a community space.

Safer Streets - £2,000

To improve the grass area between Invertiel Road and Seaforth view used as a short cut.

Beehives in Ravenscraig Park - £2000

Beehives to benefit the whole area in terms of pollination.

Solar Panels for Smeaton Allotments - £4375

To create a bright, warm, collaboration and learning space for everyone to enjoy within the allotments using sustainable energy.

The Whale Park - £15,000

Develop an underused piece of community land overlooking the sea, create an education and art celebration of ‘The Return of the Whales’ to The Firth of Forth.

VegFest Socials - £3800

Increased access to plant-based food options locally, opportunities for people to discover and try new things, promotion of local businesses with sustainability and a wellbeing focus.

Beveridge Park Peace Garden Renewal Project - £15,000

A space for bringing groups together and build on for community integration and cohesion.

Big Green Market Repair Cafe - £4800

To create a team of experienced fixers to help people learn how to repair their own items.

Leisure and recreation projects

Growing stronger, growing healthier - £2192

A series of hiking/camping trips to develop skills needed to survive and complete the tasks assigned to them by the leaders.

Kirkcaldy Galleries - Friends School Travel Fund - £12,500

A transport fund enabling primary schools to visit Kirkcaldy Galleries at no cost.

Kirkcaldy Gaming Society - £9,120

We’re securing premises at 272 High Street where the funding will be invested to expand outreach and enhance a safe, welcoming environment for gamers of all ages and backgrounds.

Lang Toun Nordic Walkers - £4230

Local Nordic walks to provide increased mental and physical wellbeing, reduce isolation, and building community.

Lang Toun Pedal Power - £4740

To make our women’s bike group more accessible for Kirkcaldy women of all abilities who can't afford to cycle, or don't have the confidence.

Linton Lane Centre - Playpark - £13,460

To update the community playpark which is open to all along with local nurseries children.

On the Right Track - £15,000

To tackle illegal and anti-social motorcycle riding, teach motorcycle mechanics, and practical off-road riding skills.

Playground for Growth Building a Better Future - £15,000

To improve Burntisland Primary’s outdated equipment.

Tabletop Gaming Festivals - £3000

We are looking to run a table top gaming festival in line with the Lang Toun Festival.

Teen Yoga - £1575

To create an Iyengar Yoga class for teenagers on a Friday afternoon in Kirkcaldy accessible for pupils from all four high schools.

The Peoples Sauna - £8,554

A donation-based, pay-as-you-can pop-up tent sauna that will be situated at Pathhead Sands beach.

VR Sports Fest Free Play Week - £3350

A free play week is an exciting event offering free access to a variety of virtual reality sports experiences.

Water Sports Hub - £15,000

Establishing a water sports hub enhances health, fitness, and mental well-being for both young people and adults.

Women,s boxing fitness & children with disabilities - £10,000

To provide attendees with equipment and protective wear needed

Young At Heart - £4000

A lively space for the over-65s to make friends, stay active, and boost mental wellbeing.