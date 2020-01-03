Bright kids in Cupar thanks to Specsavers

Children in Cupar have been learning more about road safety thanks to their local Specsavers store.

Specsavers Cupar donated more than 150 high-visibility vests to local primary schools and nurseries to help make sure children are seen as the days get darker. The opticians at Crossgate also donated £250 to Road Safety charity Brake after raising funds in store through a bake sale.

During Road Safety Week 2019, Specsavers Cupar also ran a competition where children from St Columbas Primary School, Kilmaron School and Castlehill Primary School designed posters promoting safety on the streets.

The pupils submitted several colourful designs but Rhona MacDonald’s creation was picked as winner with Annabella Drummond named as the runner up. Both designs were displayed in the store window on Crossgate.

Robert Adie, store director at Specsavers Cupar, said: “With the days now darker earlier, these vests will help make sure children are visible when they are out on the roads. We also want to encourage drivers to ‘step up for safe streets’ by having regular eye tests to make sure their eyesight is as good as it can be.

“A huge thank you to Castlehill Primary School for designing some great posters promoting the importance of road safety and making sure you have your eyes tested to ensure you are fit to drive. A special well done to Rhona and Annabella for the great entries.”

