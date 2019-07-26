Britain in Bloom judges to visit St Andrews next week

St Andrews In Bloom will be hosting a tour of the town with the judges of Britain In Bloom next Friday.

At the Beautiful Scotland Awards in 2018, St Andrews In Bloom won the Rosebowl, Scotland’s premier award for the most points gained. As a result, St Andrews is the Scottish representative in Britain In Bloom’s ‘Coastal Section’ this year. The last time St Andrews In Bloom was a finalist was in 2014, when it came third.

Judges will also be visiting five other coastal towns throughout Britain. They will be judging each finalist based on the RHS’ ‘three pillars’ of community participation, environmental responsibility and horticultural achievement.

During St Andrews In Bloom’s planned tour, the judges will view the town’s floral displays, town centre, harbour, West Sands and surrounding areas. They will also view the supporting work of St Andrews Links Trust, Fife Council, St Andrews University Estates and Buildings, BID St Andrews, Hamish Foundation, St Andrews Preservation Trust Museum, Argyle Court Residents’ Community Garden, the local churches and also a private garden.

The judges’ final will also tour St Andrews Botanic Garden and butterfly house.

St Andrews In Bloom thanked all organisations and individuals who has helped it. It also thanked everyone who has supported its 2019 fund raising appeal, including its sponsors.

The organisation is also calling on town centre businesses and residents to store refuse bins out of sight and keep the surrounding pavement areas cleared of unsightly litter and weeds.

If you wish to volunteer with the group, visit the St Andrews In Bloom Facebook page where you can contact their admin for further information or email sta_bloom@yahoo.com.