British Citizen Award for Fife woman after more than 30 years of volunteering
Joyce Nicoll, founding director of the Christian charity Charis Foundation, was awarded a British Citizen Award at the recent event. She was one of 26 people to be presented with a British Citizen Award on the day.
Joyce had dedicated more than 30 years volunteering full-time, establishing and developing the vision of providing a free professional counselling service to anyone in need.
She has built a team of experienced counsellors who gift a day or more each week to help people from across Fife. The charity, which is based in Leslie, also delivers affordable and accessible accredited counselling training.
Joyce is now in her 70s, and continues to gift time to Charis.