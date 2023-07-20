British Citizen Award for Fife woman after more than 30 years of volunteering

Joyce Nicoll received the British Citizen Award at a recent ceremony in London. She is pictured with TV presenter Matt Allwright and Stephanie Wood, from BCA partners One Stop. (Pic: submitted)

Joyce Nicoll, founding director of the Christian charity Charis Foundation, was awarded a British Citizen Award at the recent event. She was one of 26 people to be presented with a British Citizen Award on the day.

Joyce had dedicated more than 30 years volunteering full-time, establishing and developing the vision of providing a free professional counselling service to anyone in need.

She has built a team of experienced counsellors who gift a day or more each week to help people from across Fife. The charity, which is based in Leslie, also delivers affordable and accessible accredited counselling training.