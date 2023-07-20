News you can trust since 1871
British Citizen Award for Fife woman after more than 30 years of volunteering

A Fife woman has been honoured for her services to volunteering and charitable giving at an awards ceremony in London.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 20th Jul 2023
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 14:09 BST
Joyce Nicoll received the British Citizen Award at a recent ceremony in London. She is pictured with TV presenter Matt Allwright and Stephanie Wood, from BCA partners One Stop. (Pic: submitted)
Joyce Nicoll, founding director of the Christian charity Charis Foundation, was awarded a British Citizen Award at the recent event. She was one of 26 people to be presented with a British Citizen Award on the day.

Joyce had dedicated more than 30 years volunteering full-time, establishing and developing the vision of providing a free professional counselling service to anyone in need.

She has built a team of experienced counsellors who gift a day or more each week to help people from across Fife. The charity, which is based in Leslie, also delivers affordable and accessible accredited counselling training.

Joyce is now in her 70s, and continues to gift time to Charis.

