Ten of our top kebab houses are in the running to be crowned the Best Kebab House in Scotland.
They will celebrate that cornerstone of a good night out, the humble kebab – and the heroes who serve them.
Without further ado, these are the Scottish kebab houses which are competing for best in Scotland.
1. Ada Turkish Restaurant, Edinburgh
Ada in Edinburgh's Antigua's Street previously won Best Kebab House in Scotland 2019, and is back to reclaim the title. This restaurant also previously won Turkish Restaurant of the Year at the Scottish Asian Food Awards.
Photo: Google Streetview
2. Best Kebab and Pizza House, Arbroath
Best Kebab and Pizza House is a takeaway in Keptie Street, Arbroath, which offers a huge selection of freshly-made kebabs - from adana and iskender, to doner and shish.
Photo: Google Streetview
3. Dante's Fish Chips & Kebab, Dumfries
Dante's Fish Chips & Kebabs is a takeaway found in English Street, Dumfries, near the English border. Its best-selling doner wrap costs £4.90.
Photo: Google Streetview
4. Dino's Pizza, Montrose
Dino's Pizza in Hume Street, Montrose, is beloved by locals, with one saying: "Best kebab in the town, make that Scotland, make that the world, make that the universe."
Photo: Google Streetview