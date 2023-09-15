British Legion Scotland unveils seat in Kirkcaldy war memorial gardens

Watch more videos on Shots!

The Royal British Legion Scotland (RBLS) commissioned the seat to recognise the contribution of servicemen and women from the Lang Toun.

It was formally unveiled by Provost Jim Leishman at a ceremony attended by dignitaries including politicians, Fife’s Lord Lieutenant, ex-servicemen and women, and the emergency services.

It was originally to be installed in 2021, the 100th anniversary of the legion in Scotland, but the pandemic led to its postponement. The seat, close to the war, was constructed by Burntisland firm K&S Fabrication. It is there to allow people to have a quiet moment of reflection remembering relatives, friends, colleagues or ancestors who served and died. It is also to honour all who served on land, air or sea.

The new memorial seat was unveiled today (Pic: Fife Free Press)