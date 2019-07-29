Buckhaven and Denbeath Gala returns after 14 years

Buckhaven and Denbeath Gala returned at the weekend, after a 14 year hiatus.

Rain had threatened to spoil the event, but the downpour stopped before the parade left from Denbeath Primary School. The parade eventually arrived at Buckhaven Primary School for the official start of the gala.

Councillors Ken Caldwell and John O’Brien put sashes on the Fisher Lad, Zane Adamson, and Fisher Lass, Katelyn McKell, as well as attendants Roxanne Gubby and Nat Bond.

The grounds of the school were packed with games and stalls, with plenty for people to do.

Organising committee member Jane Brown described the gala as a “great success”.

She added: “We would like to thank everyone – all our helpers, the councillors, primary schools, the Fisher Lass and Lad, attendants.

“Also a huge thanks to our stall holders that attended and the public, who made our day a huge success.”

Cllr Caldwell said after the event: “I would like to thank the team for organising the event and everybody who helped and turned out to support what we hope will become another annual event in the Levenmouth calendar.

“The communities of Levenmouth are really stepping up to the mark to take a pride in their communities and to show off what they can do.”