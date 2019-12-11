Buckhaven theatre group’s first panto is a sold-out success

A new local theatre group has thanked the community after three sold-out nights of its first panto.

The Buckhind Players brought Aladdin to the Buchaven Community Centre last week, less than a year after the new group was formed.

Ryan Smart, who starred as the Widow Twankey, said the shows went “really well”.

He added: “Everyone who came along really enjoyed it. The feedback has been phenomenal. Everyone seems excited to see what we’ll do next year.”

The Players have already agreed to do another panto next Christmas and hope to do it at the community centre again.

The cast and crew is made up of local people, with a range of experience. Some of the performers were taking to the stage for the first time.

“Some members of the cast have been doing this for years,” said Ryan.

“For others it was their first time on stage. There was the full spectrum of experience. It has been outstanding to watch these people grow.

“I hadn’t done anything since school. It was a real boost for me and the chance to do something different.”

The Buckhind Players are taking a break until February, but hope to welcome new members to the team when they reopen.

There are also plans to set up a youth theatre group for people between 12-16.

“We’ve had a lot of parents and young people contact us,” said Ryan. “We hope this will develop the young people’s confidence and help them learn new theatre skills.”