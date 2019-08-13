Buckhaven woman completes trek for Fife Women’s Aid

A Buckhaven woman raised more than £1000 for Fife Women’s Aid after completing a gruelling 134 mile trek.

Elizabeth Band walked with cousin Elizabeth Layton-Scott, along the John Muir Way, between Helensburgh and Dunbar, in support of the organisation which helps women, children and young adults who have experienced domestic abuse.

The Elizabeths started in Helensburgh on July 28 and arrived in Dunbar six days later, “tender and sore”.

The pair walked around 25 miles each day, stopping overnight at B&Bs along the route.

Elizabeth said the first day was the toughest, as the cousins trekked uphill.

“The scenery was stunning but you are concentrating on just getting to the next bit,” she told the Mail.

“We’d been training since January. We were taking count of how many steps we were doing and had a regime. But I wasn’t prepared for that first day.”

Family, friends and a representative from Fife Women’s Aid met the duo at Dunbar, congratulating them on finishing their fundraiser.

So, is Elizabeth looking forward to her next fundraising walk?

“I’m never doing it again,” she joked. “I don’t recommend it to anyone. I think I’ll be doing a skydive the next time. I think that would be easier than doing another walk.”

Elizabeth thanked friends and family for their support along the route, as well as Fife Women’s Aid.

To donate to the fundraiser, visit www.justgiving.com/elizabeth-band.