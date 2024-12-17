Building access boost as Kirkcaldy LGBT+ hub wins council backing

A new stair lift is set to be installed at Kirkcaldy’s LGBT+ hub thanks to funding from local councillors.

Members of Kirkcaldy area committee agreed to a request to spend £6000 on it to improve access to the upper floor at The Hive on the corner of Whytescauseway in the heart of the town centre. The LGBT+ hub is the biggest of its kind in Fife, and it will take on responsibility for servicing and maintenance costs once it is installed.

The Hive is based on two floors in the carpet and home furnishings store, and there is currently no access to the upper floor where a number of activities are held as well as an archive centre, with plans to add an escape room in the near future. Given the layout this was felt the best way forward.

The hub has 23 regular visitors who cannot access the upper level, and anticipate this number will increase. The stair lift will make access easier for most.

The Hive is the biggest LGBT+ hub in Fife (Pic: Submitted)

Lindsey Williamson, director with the Hive added: "We're absolutely delighted to be awarded this grant from Fife Council which has always been hugely supportive of our organisation.

“Our primary objective is to provide a safe and accessible space for everyone in the local community and this grant will allow us to achieve this. We have a lot of plans to improve our upper level in 2025 and already have an archive and reading room as well as an escape room which will be opened to the public in the near future.”

The Hive provides vital support services to the community and have a range of facilities, including a café, hot desks for people who need somewhere to work or study, a community fridge, has rooms for hire, a mental health suite, exhibition space and recording studios

Councillor Ian Cameron, convenor of the area committee, said: “This will make a huge difference to The Hive as there’s no access to the upper level of the building for those with mobility issues. I’m delighted the committee have agreed this funding.”