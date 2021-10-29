The ‘To Absent Friends Festival’ takes place from November 1-7 across Scotland - online, in public spaces and in people’s hearts and minds.

The event, which started in 2014, is a chance to remember loved ones who have died, through stories, celebrations and acts of reminiscence. Anyone can participate, in whatever way they choose.

KCLA volunteers will be at the eco cemetery with over 2000 bulbs, ranging from spring daffodils to fritillaria snakeshead and they are inviting people to join them from 2.00 – 4.00pm on November 6, where a warm welcome and refreshments will be available.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers at the Wild Meadow Eco Cemetery in Kinghorn where a special bulb planting event will take place next Saturday.

Julie Farr, KCLA chairperson, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming people from the Fife community to join us at the Wild Meadow Eco Cemetery and to take a bit of time out to plant some bulbs, connect with others and share their memories and stories of those who are no longer with us. It’s been a difficult time over the last 18 months due to COVID-19 and the To Absent Friends festival is a welcome opportunity to reflect.”

“KCLA’s vision for the Wild Meadow Eco Cemetery is for it to be a beautiful, peaceful yet accessible and vibrant place where people will be remembered.

"Spring is traditionally seen as a time that signifies new beginnings and the changing of seasons. Coming together to plant these bulbs and watching as they burst into life after the long, cold, winter months will provide a lot of joy to the community.”

The event follows the official naming of the eco-cemetery earlier this year.

Creative youngsters in Kinghorn helped to name Fife’s first eco cemetery in January.

Kinghorn’s proposed eco cemetery will be called Wild Meadow Eco Cemetery, a name brought together with the assistance of Kinghorn Primary School’s primary sevens.

In 2020 the Kinghorn Community Land Association (KCLA) committee reached out to the community of Kinghorn for views on what would the community like the proposed eco cemetery to be called.

It got a great response from residents, community groups and other local organisations.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.