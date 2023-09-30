Bulldozers start work to demolish historic Kirkcaldy linen works for new shop
Bulldozers have moved on to the site of the Peter Greig & Co mill on the corner of St Clair Street and McKenzie Street after Farmfoods was given permission to build a new store on the 5200-square metre site.
The factory, which opened in 1825, closed its doors in 2021, bringing to an end nearly 200 years on the same site. It employed generations of families and was once one of 15 mills across Kirkcaldy alone. Only around 20 people worked there when it closed its doors, and the brass nameplate quietly removed from its main door.
Councillors gave permission for the change of use in April - a decision which sparked sadness across the town at the loss of another part of Kirkcaldy’s industrial heritage. While there were calls to try to save the building and look at its possible use as a heritage centre, it was said to be structurally in a poor condition, and wasn’t listed or part of a conservation area.
Plans for the new Farmfoods store were modified to include some re-use of the stone from the existing building, while the distinctive look of the saw-toothed factory roof will feature in its design. Council officers also said they would look at saving any archaeological elements if possible. Specific focus was on the historic fire watch tower on the roof which commands views across the Forth. Staff not called up on war duties took turns manning the turret which can still be seen to this day.
The new frozen food store will include car parking with 77 spaces. Farmfoods’ application was also approved subject to a legal agreement that the company chips in £7500 towards new traffic signals at the busy junction of McKenzie Street and St Clair Street.
The building of the store will also mark the company’s return to Kirkcaldy . Farmfoods was a long-standing tenant of the now demolished Postings Shopping Centre in Hunter Street. It was one of the last two businesses to move out in June 2021, leading to the mall’s ultimate closure and subsequent demolition.