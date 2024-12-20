Bumper Christmas donation to Fife autism charity battling to save its premises

A Fife autism charity battling to save its premises has been handed a huge Christmas boost.

Autism Rocks Fife has received a £5000 donation from Kirkcaldy based business, Sephra Europe. It described the support as a “godsend.”

The donation was one of two made by the Lang Toun company which is a leading global name in the dessert equipment and ingredient industry - it produces Sephra Popcorn, which has become the U.K.'s number one tub popcorn brand. It gave the same sum to Perth Autism Support.

Run by volunteers, Autism Rocks Fife offers support, advice and services to over 3200 autistic children and adults throughout the region.

It has been based at Buckhaven Parish Church hall for the last eight years, but the Church of Scotland plans to sell the building, along with the neighbouring church, and it needs to raise £115,000 to buy it after failing to find suitable alternative accommodation. Its eventual aim is to establish its own dedicated autism centre in Fife, which will promote and provide understanding, acceptance, inclusion, and education of children and adults with autism, their families, the wider community, and the health professionals caring for them.

Liza Quin, founder and manager of Autism Rocks Fife, said: “This donation is an absolute God send for Autism Rocks Fife. It will allow us to continue the vital services that we provide to over 3500 autistic families from all over Fife.

“We are a not for profit, completely voluntary led charity, so every single penny that comes to us goes straight into providing the many services and experiences that we do, for our autistic individuals and their extended families, though our drop in sessions, youth group, teen and adult group, family days and our external events such as our pool parties. The support is so very truly appreciated.”

On the £10,000 total donation to the two groups, David Archer, Sephra Europe managing director, said they did “an incredible job” supporting young autistic people and their families. He added: “As a business, we have members of staff who are parents of autistic children, and we recognise the challenges they face on a day-to-day basis. I have a daughter who is on the spectrum, and Perth Autism Support has provided invaluable assistance over the last few years. They have helped teach her excellent coping mechanisms, and she is now in her first year of University, and is an open advocate for autistic teenagers.”

“We are so happy to give back, recognise these hard-working organisations, and thank them for all their amazing work. Many of them are volunteers, which is incredible.”

Autism Rocks is the only charity of its type locally and receives referrals from NHS Fife and social workers. It opens five days a week and welcomes children from the age of two, as well as adults. As well as a sensory garden and sensory room, it hosts various groups and activities including drop in sessions and those for teens and adults. There’s also a weekly family day.

It currently supports more than 780 families in the Methil, Buckhaven, Leven and Kirkcaldy areas alone.