Josh Salmond, 26, from Methil, and his sister Alexandra, 27, raised more than £1000 earlier this year when he took the plunge for the hospital' s renal transplant unit.

Josh was just 21 when he donated a kidney to his his dad, Jimmy, in 2018 after the 55-year-old had been diagnosed with kidney disease as a result of hypertension, and his kidney function declined by a massive 90%.

Josh said: “It took me by surprise that I would be the youngest kidney donor in the unit and that actually made me even more motivated to go ahead with the transplant as I wanted to inspire other people. My sister and I really wanted to give something back to the transplant unit for nursing my dad and I back to health. The nurses and doctors on the ward were incredible and I can’t thank them enough.”

Josh Salmond, and his dad Jimmy on their recovery journey, plus a cheque presentation from the family to the renal unit (Pics: Supplied)

Josh described the jump as "absolutely exhilarating" and added: "It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. I’m really glad we could use it as an opportunity to raise money for other patients who need a transplant. My dad has an incredible mindset and he continued to train in the gym right up until the operation, but it was really scary watching him slowly deteriorate.”

The experience has ultimately brought the pair closer than ever - they even work together in a gym.

“I now work with my dad as a personal trainer. One of my clients recently came to me after suffering a stroke and I’m helping him to recover his mobility,” Josh said. “I have a lot of respect for people who overcome life changing obstacles like that, and I think my experience with the kidney transplant has meant that I can give even more to my clients.”

Jimmy said he was very proud of his children and their fundraising efforts.

He said: “I’m so thankful to my family and to my son for saving my life. I couldn’t be prouder of both my children for doing the bungee jump to raise money for the amazing staff at the Renal Transplant Unit.”

Nina Kunkel, live donor transplant co-ordinator, NHS Lothian, added: “Josh’s story is incredibly inspiring, and I commend him for fundraising for the renal transplant unit and for raising awareness of organ donation.

“We don’t always get to hear how someone is after they have left the unit, so it is wonderful to see how well Jimmy and Josh are doing. We wish them and their family all the very best.”