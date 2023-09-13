News you can trust since 1871
Burger King announces plan to return to Kirkcaldy with new restaurant

Burger King has announced plans to open a new a restaurant in Kirkcaldy, creating 30 new jobs in the town.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 13th Sep 2023, 11:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 13:25 BST
It will be based at Carberry Road, and the fast food chain is now recruiting to fill positions including a restaurant manager, two assistant managers and shift managers, and 25 crew members. Details here

Jeremy Wright, people director of Burger King UK, said: “As we continue to deliver on our bold and ambitious growth plans, we are delighted to be creating new job and career opportunities in the area. We look forward to welcoming 30 new starters into the Burger King family, at our new Kirkcaldy restaurant.

“We’re proud to provide an inclusive and supportive environment where our teams are able to develop their full potential and accelerate their careers, whilst making great friends and having fun along the way.”

Burger King is coming back to Kirkcaldy (Pic: Submitted)
Burger King was previously in the High Street, but left many years ago - its base is now occupied by the Bank of Scotland. It follows on from the recent return of Pizza Hut to the Lang Toun which closed its previously restaurant at Fife Retail Park in 2013.

Anyone landing a job with Burger King enjoy a variety of staff perks; from flexible hours and free meals at work, to 50% off food and drink for friends and family.

The restaurant also promises tasty discounts on its opening which has yet to be announced.These include the Doritos King Box on menus for £5.99, and a £1.99 flame-grilled Whopper every Wednesday on the Burger King app.

