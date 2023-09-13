Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It will be based at Carberry Road, and the fast food chain is now recruiting to fill positions including a restaurant manager, two assistant managers and shift managers, and 25 crew members. Details here

Jeremy Wright, people director of Burger King UK, said: “As we continue to deliver on our bold and ambitious growth plans, we are delighted to be creating new job and career opportunities in the area. We look forward to welcoming 30 new starters into the Burger King family, at our new Kirkcaldy restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re proud to provide an inclusive and supportive environment where our teams are able to develop their full potential and accelerate their careers, whilst making great friends and having fun along the way.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burger King is coming back to Kirkcaldy (Pic: Submitted)

Burger King was previously in the High Street, but left many years ago - its base is now occupied by the Bank of Scotland. It follows on from the recent return of Pizza Hut to the Lang Toun which closed its previously restaurant at Fife Retail Park in 2013.

Anyone landing a job with Burger King enjoy a variety of staff perks; from flexible hours and free meals at work, to 50% off food and drink for friends and family.