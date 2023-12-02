Burger King gives away free burgers at new Kirkcaldy branch - this is how to get one
And to mark the chain’s return to the Lang Toun, the fast food retailer is giving away 1000 free burgers to lucky locals, with the flame-grilled Whopper and iconic Chicken Royale up for grabs. The deal is first-come-first served on the Carberry Road store’s opening day, Monday, December 4.
To get in on the action, customers simply need to order a Whopper or Chicken Royale at the front counter or via drive thru to get their burger totally free.
And a year’s supply of Burger King is up for grabs for the 100th customer who enters the new restaurant – with one lucky person winning 12 Whopper or Royale burgers to be claimed at the Kirkcaldy restaurant before December 3, 2024. Limited edition Burger King tote bags will also be given out to mark the opening – but there are only 100 available.
The new restaurant at the site of the former Harry Fairbairn Mini garage has created 30 new jobs in the town.
Alasdair Murdoch, CEO of Burger King UK, said: “We know the people of Kirkcaldy love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood.”
The new restaurant marks the return of the chain to Kirkcaldy. Burger King was previously in the High Street, but left many years ago - its base is now occupied by the Bank of Scotland.