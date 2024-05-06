Burntisland and Kinghorn Rotary Club set for big band foodbank fundraiser
Burntisland & Kinghorn Rotary Club will host a big band concert, to be held at the Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy, in order to raise funds for the foodbank.
The concert, taking place on Friday, May 17 at 7.30pm will showcase two local award winning brass bands, Kingdom Brass and Dysart Colliery Silver Band. The bands will be playing a full programme of music from weddings to love stories and the finale at the end will be both bands on stage filling the Adam Smith auditorium with music to set your toes tapping.
Elaine Bowie of the Rotary Club of Burntisland & Kinghorn said: “Your help is required to make sure that enough money is raised to help the start-up of this much needed group in Burntisland and also have a great night out.”
Burntisland & Kinghorn Foodbank recently announced that they would become their own independent foodbank, after nine years of association with Kirkcaldy Foodbank. Funding issues meant that it was given six months notice of the change.
Based out of the Salvation Army building on Lonsdale Crescent in Burntisland, Burntisland & Kinghorn Foodbank has made calls for donations and pledges from the local community as it seeks to become a sustainable service for those in need in Burntisland and Kinghorn.
Tickets can be had from Rotarians, 07890246392 or at the Adam Smith Box Office by phoning 01592 583302 or visiting in person.
