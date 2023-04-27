The honour of being crowned king goes to Leo Fraser, while Kai Chatikobo will be the town’s queen.

The lucky pair were chosen as king and queen after their names were drawn out of the hat by Citizen of the Year Bill Kirkhope and Young Person award winner Joana Barron at a special assembly at Burntisland Primary School last week.

The rest of the royal party are attendants Thomas Robertson and Orla Noble, page boy Finley Longhurst and flower girl May Coull.

The royal party for Burntisland Civic Week 2023 pictured with citizen of the year Bill Kirkhope, Young Persons award winner Joana Barron and Civic Week committee members Amanda Jones and Lyza Simpson. (Pic: Michael Booth)

The Civic Week committee are making a few changes to events this year and Leo and Kai will be crowned during a special event to be held in the Parish Church Halls on Saturday, May 13 from 6pm to 8pm.

Amanda Jones, chairman of Burntisland Civic Week, explained: “We’ve decided to make a few changes in a bid for the royal party to enjoy the events more. When the crowning is on parade day for the children it’s just the week and then the excitement is over. We want to extend that excitement so we’re doing things a little differently and wanted to bring it a bit more up to date.

“We decided to select the royal party in school at assembly this year. Usually it’s done in the background then we host a fundraiser and the announcement is made then, then we have the crowning on parade day.

"This year we gave the forms out as normal, then we visited the school for the names to be chosen by Bill and Joana.

"We’ve also decided to do the crowning on a completely different day and not during Civic Week. We want it to be a magical day for the royal party and they can have their own celebrations afterwards with Fun Kids Party doing a disco. This is going to be our fundraising event and we’re hoping people will come along, see the crowning and enjoy the party.

"The parade itself on parade day will then be the same as always.

“The school have been amazing letting us come in for the assembly and the enthusiasm and excitement and the buzz was fantastic.”

Amanda said that preparations for the crowning and Civic Week itself are well underway with the programme of events almost complete.

She said: “I’m really excited about this year. The parade day is the biggest event and we’ve got a lot more free activities for everybody this year.

"Of course we’ve got the fantastic beach day with the sand castle competition, the raft race and putting and crazy golf. There’s so much happening including the gardening club doing a couple of events, story time at the library, keep fit taster sessions, the heritage walk, football with Raith Rovers. We’ve got live music at Burntisland Golf Course. All the pubs are doing an event – bingo, darts, pool, comedy, quiz nights.

“There’s a lot of new events as well as the old favourites. There’s a lot on for all ages and our weekends are always really busy with the crowd pleasers.”