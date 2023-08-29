Burntisland bands celebrate success at the World Pipe Band Championships 2023

The Grade 4A Band of Burntisland and District Pipe Band were crowned Grade 4A World Champions, and Champion of Champions at the recent World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow. (Pic: submitted)

For they were among the 190 bands and more than 9000 pipers and drummers from around the world taking part in the competition on Glasgow Green earlier this month.

Both Burntisland’s Novice Juvenile band and Grade 4A band began the day playing in a bid to reach the finals. They were competing against bands from countries including Ireland, Canada, USA, Zimbabwe, Malaysia and of course, from across Scotland.

The Novice Juvenile band, where everyone is under 18, secured a place in the final, as did the Grade 4A band, which is made up of kids and tutors. Only the top six bands in each heat of 15 made it through to the finals in the afternoon.

Burntisland and District Pipe Band's Junior Drum Major Catherine Spears, 12, came third at the World Championships but was named Champion of Champions having already won the European and Scottish Championships earlier in the season. (Pic: Submitted)

Through the sunshine and drizzle, the Grade 4A band played exceptionally well in the final and were crowned Grade 4A World Champions at the end of the day. Having already won the European and Scottish Championships held earlier in the pipe band season, they were also crowned Grade 4A Champion of Champions.

Grade 4A Pipe Major Bryan Spears said: “Winning the World Championship is a rare achievement for pipers and drummers. A massive thank you to our senior band Lead Drummer Gordon Lee and Pipe Sergeant Scott Young for their hard work throughout the year and to our sponsor Briggs Marine for giving so many young people the opportunity to compete at this level. Finally a big thank you from all the band members to the army of volunteers, band supporters and our talented tutor team without whom this would not have been possible.”

Craig Hooper, Pipe Major of the Novice Juvenile band – and the only member of the band who is over 18 – said band members should be proud of reaching the finals.

“This has been a phenomenal year for everyone in the band,” he said. “It’s a special year too with it being our centenary year. The Novice Juvenile players have had an amazing year and the experience they have gained will stand them in good stead for next season. A special well done to the Novice Juvenile Lead Drummer Mia Munro, with the highlight for her and her young team this year being crowned Scottish Champions in their first season competing.”

Burntisland’s Junior Drum Major, Catherine Spears, also secured an individual prize at the championships.