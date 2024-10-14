Burntisland Big Green Market's Repair Cafe set to celebrate International Repair Day

The Repair Cafe is back in Burntisland this weekend. (Pic: submitted)

Burntisland’s Big Green Market team of fixers are celebrating International Repair Day by inviting the community to a free Repair Cafe on Saturday, October 19.

The event, which runs at the Toll Community Centre from 10am to 1pm, will be the third Repair Cafe in the town made possible after the Big Green Market received a grant from the National Lottery Awards for All Scotland earlier this year.

Nicki Francis, organiser, said: “We were busy at our last Repair Cafe – 24 items brought in, from bikes to bags and carpet cleaners to coffee machines, many of these were repaired on the spot.

"These fixes not only saved our community members their hard earned cash, but also prevented perfectly repairable items from going to landfill.

One happy customer was thrilled when her vintage sewing machine was brought back to life whilst another was delighted when sewers managed to make a simple alteration to her favourite top so she could enjoy wearing it for many more years to come.

She said: “This is a wonderful resource, bringing back skills that we used to take for granted, I am so pleased I came along!”

Co-organiser Jo Hobbett said: “At the Big Green Market our team are all about the economic and environmental benefits of buying preloved items but sometimes things need a bit of extra TLC to keep them going.

"The Repair Café concept is simple, bring your items along and our team of volunteer fixers will help to mend them if possible, or give you repair advice if further work needs doing.

“We are delighted to think we can be a wee cog in a big, global wheel by taking part in International Repair Day on October 19, bringing the joy of repairing to the Burntisland.”

The Lang Toun Cycle bike doctors will be at the Repair Café on Saturday offering tune ups, adjustments and simple repairs as well as maintenance advise so bring your bike along for a free check up. A local computer specialist is also joining the team of fixers this month and will be on hand to offer repair advice on laptops and tablets.

You can contact the Nicki and Jo on [email protected] if you are interested in joining their friendly team of Fixers or to discuss your potential repair, or simply go along to the Toll Community Centre between 10 am and 1pm on Saturday, October 19 – you will be guaranteed a friendly welcome and a cup of tea/coffee.