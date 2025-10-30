Burntisland Burgh Chambers: heritage group to end 10-year campaign and hand back funding

A community group is set to hand back £15,000 it won in a Fife Council funding vote and walk away from a decade of campaigning to keep a historic building in community use.

Burntisland Heritage Trust (BHT) said it was admitting defeat in its bid to get the local authority to renovate the Burgh Chambers.

It comes after historic model ships, which were given to Burntisland Town Council in 1950 by Burntisland Shipbuilding Company, were removed, and the trust said the building was left without heating or water.

Following a heated debate at Burntisland Community Council - which also uses the Chambers for its meetings - George McLaughlan, a trustee of BHT, said: “It is now clear that Fife Council has no plans to restore the clock tower or keep the building in public ownership. As an organisation, we lack both the resources and expertise to pursue this matter further. After ten years of effort, we have reluctantly decided to withdraw from advocating for public ownership.

Burntisland Burgh Chambers, minus its steeple (Pic: Fife Free Press)

“We hope that whoever buys the building will care for it and help bring prosperity and energy to our High Street.”

He said there was “ a lot of discontent” in the town over the handling of the Burgh Chambers and its artefacts which the trust is adamant are “integral to Burntisland’s identity and should stay in town preserving the community heritage.”

The You Decide cash was for a feasibility study into the re-instatement of the steeple, but the council has said it has no plans to take the work on.

The trust said it was “very concerned” over the furniture, historic artefacts and paintings within the chambers which it fears will all be put into storage.

The bells from Burntisland Burgh Chambers have been in storage for well over a decade (Pic: Burntisland Heritage Trust)

“This will take them away from the town where they belong and severely limit public access to them,” it reported to the community council’s meeting last week.

The trust said the building had remained a focal point for community events - over 1000 visitors have attended the Burgh Chambers’ rooms this year alone for exhibitions and Doors Open Days - including the forthcoming Remembrance Sunday.

Mr McLaughlan said the trust will “now end its ten-year push to renovate the Burgh Chambers and admit defeat by Fife Council.”

“There is a lot of discontent here,” he said. “We are very angry. It is really frustrating. We are back to stage one. We will look to hand back the £15,000 because it can’t be used for the purpose it was intended.”

An annual photo exhibition at Burntisland Heritage Trust

It is understood meetings are planned between ward councillors and officers next week.

Councillor Kathleen Leslie added: “I know how much time and energy George has put into this. The money should have been a starting point to progress some feasibility exploration. The Burgh Chambers and the clock are central to the heritage of the town.”

A spokesperson for OnFife said: "We've worked closely with the council, Burntisland Heritage Trust and the East of Scotland 4mm Group to explore alternative heritage uses with the

community for the museum space above the library, including discussions with local councillors and the community council on the model ships.

“We have a duty of care as part of the management of the Fife Collection, on behalf of the council, to safeguard all items in the collection, which includes the three model ships. While the future use of the space is decided, the displays have been moved for safekeeping to the Fife Collections Centre, where anyone can visit by arrangement to see any of the items.

“We will continue to work with and support the council in its ongoing community engagement.”

Alan Paul, Fife Council's head of property services, confirmed it continues to explore future options for the chambers.

He added: "The building has very little use and efforts are continuing to encourage community groups or other parties with proposals to come forward with a business plan to leverage investment. We will also be seeking expressions of interest from investors who have the appetite and financial resources to maximise the potential of the building. If there is credible interest, consultation will take place with local groups including the Community Council and any other organisations with an interest in the future of the building."

The building is not on the market, but consideration is being given to attracting investment - an the council said involvement by a community group would be welcomed.

The local authority said the central heating was being supplied by a boiler in the basement of the neighbouring library now let to the town’s banking hub, which is expected to open by Christmas. It required the removal of the pipework that supplied the Chambers on the first floor. The water supply has not been disconnected. Trace heating is to be installed to protect the waterpipes from freezing.

The council said it was working with the Heritage Group to relocate to it to larger premises which, with its agreement would have the capacity to accommodate Community Council meetings. Opportunities to accommodate the Burntisland Community Council are also being explored with the organisation’s views being sought on the options.