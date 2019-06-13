Burntisland Civic Week 2019: What’s on this weekend

This weekend kicks off a packed programme of entertainment, so here’s what you can expect between Friday and Sunday.

FRIDAY JUNE 14

3:30–4:30pm Shop Window Competition – open to all retailers “Space & Science” theme. High Street.

7pm–late Open Mic Night at the Sands Hotel

£3 entry. Interested musicians should contact James Killin: jameskillin@yahoo.co.uk Burntisland Sands Hotel, Kinghorn Road.

7pm Karaoke (over 18s) at The Old Port.

SATURDAY JUNE 15

12:15pm Burntisland Pipe Band parade. East Leven Street.

12:30pm Assembly at Burntisland Parish Church, Crowning of the 2019 Summer King & Queen, Spencer, Davies and Ella Forrest.

Andrea McDonald’s School of Highland Dancing

1pm High Street paradeAll welcome, get dressed up and join the parade!

1:20pm Party on The Links hosted by Radio Lollipop Fancy dress judging

Remus Equestrian pony rides

Fife Falconry display

Abracadabra Aberdour street entertainers & face painting

W3L Wrestlers

Inflatable assault course

Burntisland’s Fire Engine and Crew

Stalls from community groups and local traders

SUNDAY JUNE 16

10.30am Sandcastle competition

Judging at 11:30 am. Free entry

12pm Scavenger Hunt

Parent and child event. Free entry

12–2pm Resonate Drummers

2pm Raft Race

Build up from 1:30 pm.

1:30pm Civic Week Pairs Bowling Competition

Open to non-members, free entry, Burntisland Bowling Club, Kinghorn Road.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress