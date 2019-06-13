Burntisland Civic Week 2019: What’s on this weekend

This weekend kicks off a packed programme of entertainment, so here’s what you can expect between Friday and Sunday.
FRIDAY JUNE 14
3:30–4:30pm Shop Window Competition – open to all retailers “Space & Science” theme. High Street.
7pm–late Open Mic Night at the Sands Hotel
£3 entry. Interested musicians should contact James Killin: jameskillin@yahoo.co.uk Burntisland Sands Hotel, Kinghorn Road.
7pm Karaoke (over 18s) at The Old Port.
SATURDAY JUNE 15
12:15pm Burntisland Pipe Band parade. East Leven Street.
12:30pm Assembly at Burntisland Parish Church, Crowning of the 2019 Summer King & Queen, Spencer, Davies and Ella Forrest.
Andrea McDonald’s School of Highland Dancing
1pm High Street paradeAll welcome, get dressed up and join the parade!
1:20pm Party on The Links hosted by Radio Lollipop Fancy dress judging
Remus Equestrian pony rides
Fife Falconry display
Abracadabra Aberdour street entertainers & face painting
W3L Wrestlers
Inflatable assault course
Burntisland’s Fire Engine and Crew
Stalls from community groups and local traders
SUNDAY JUNE 16
10.30am Sandcastle competition
Judging at 11:30 am. Free entry
12pm Scavenger Hunt
Parent and child event. Free entry
12–2pm Resonate Drummers
2pm Raft Race
Build up from 1:30 pm.
1:30pm Civic Week Pairs Bowling Competition
Open to non-members, free entry, Burntisland Bowling Club, Kinghorn Road.
