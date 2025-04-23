Burntisland Civic Week: Excitement builds as Royal party announced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Excitement is building in Burntisland as the town’s annual Civic Week draws closer.

Burntisland Civic Week will see a packed programme of events run throughout the town for ten days from Friday, June 20 to Sunday, June 29.

Preparations for this year’s events are well underway, and the members of the Royal party were revealed ahead of the Easter holidays.

Becky Roy will be crowned Summer Queen, while Thomas Robertson will be the town’s Summer King.

The members of the 2025 Royal party for Burntisland Civic Week. (Pic: Burntisland Civic Week)

This year there will also be a Summer Princess, Dora Cass-Maran and a Summer Prince, Gregor Henderson.

The attendants are Ruby Henderson and Ben Durkin. Harriet Craig is flower girl and Adam Airnes page boy.

The Royal party announcement was made at Burntisland Primary’s school assembly with the town’s Citizen of the Year Colin Blackwood and representatives Katie Cook and Joana Barron from the Community Group of the Year, Burntisland Foodbank present along side Civic Week chairperson Amanda Wardrop Jones.

One of the highlights of Civic Week will see the Summer King and Queen crowned in Burntisland Parish Church on Saturday, June 21. Following the ceremony, the annual parade will make its way along the High Street for the Party on the Links, hosted by Radio Lollipop. There will be a whole host of free activities for the community to enjoy.

Amanda Jones explained: “We have a full fun filled programme with lots of activities for all ages.

We have the usual “party on the links” and beach day but also have a few new events for people to try.

"Also confirmed for this year are returning favourites Des and the Dingoes, the football tournament, fitness sessions, yoga and much more.

"Most events are free, but some carry a small charge to cover costs.

“Our theme is “Half way to Christmas” so we are looking forward to seeing everyone’s awesome outfits for the parade, and we would like to invite as many groups as possible to join in our parade so it can be bigger and better this year. If you have an inner elf please come and join in the fun!"

The full programme of events will be published in the coming weeks with print copies delivered to households in Burntisland at the beginning of June.

As always, the organising committee are looking for volunteers to help out and ensure the great Burntisland tradition can continue.

Amanda added: “We are always looking for help since we put on these events with the smallest team.”

Anyone interested in helping out can email [email protected] or message the Burntisland Civic Week Facebook page.