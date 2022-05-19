Burntisland Civic Week returns with a full programme of events

The organising committee are excited to be offering the local community a full programme of events from Friday, June 17 to Sunday, June 26 after the Covid-19 pandemic meant events could not take place for the last few years.

Amanda Jones, chairperson of the Civic Week committee, said: “We have some old favourites and some new events lined up this year.

“There are about four or five different things happening each day.

The royal party for Burntisland Civic Week 2022 with Citizen of the Year Luke Drummond. Picture by Michael Booth.

“Everyone is super excited about it because we’re running a full programme and we’ve not had anything for two years.

"Although we’re a small committtee we’re enthusiastic, proactive and very hard working. We’re looking forward to this year’s events.

“We hope that the new events will bring some excitement and hope people will come along to support the events.

"We hope that there’s something for everyone.”

Among the highlights of the Civic Week will be the crowning of the Summer King and Queen and the parade on Saturday, June 18.

Following the crowning, the parade will start at 1pm and the party on the Links begins at 1.20pm, hosted by Radio Lollipop.

Burntisland Pipe Band will lead the parade – which this year has a Fantasy and Fairytales theme – along with dancers from the Andrea McDonald School of Highland Dance.

On the Links, the activities on offer will include a variety of stalls from groups and local traders, stiltwalkers, a fancy dress competition, an inflatable course, falconry birds, ponies, a bucking bronco and the local fire engine and crew.

This year’s royal party was announced at the weekend with Jayce Haston and Summer Lee named as the Summer King and Queen.

Other party members are: Katie Howarth (first attendant); Lois Crawford (second attendant); Tawonashe Chatikobo and Leo Braithwaite (King’s trainbearers); Leo Fraser and Fergus Wells (Queen’s trainbearers); Catherine McLeod and Josie Sim (flower girls) and Hannah Snow (posy girl).

Other highlights over the course of the week include the football tournament on June 25, a Funkidz Party disco and family fun event that same evening and the beach day on the last day, Sunday, June 25.

This year sees the reintroduction of a talent contest in the Toll Centre on Sunday, June 19.

The programme also includes all the pubs hosting the likes of dominoes, darts and bingo, a pool competition, karaoke nights, live bands and a comedy night.

There will also be the shop window competition, the Burntisland Heritage exhibition and a Bookbug session in the library.

Local community groups and organisations including the bowling club, sailing club, Broomhall Garden Club, the golf club and the Ecology Centre are also getting involved with events.

Other additions to the programme this year include keep fit with two local girls and a yoga session.

Amanda added: “We have a lot of people giving up their time and offering their services and support.

"We have also got a lot of sponsorship from High Street traders and local businesses and without that we could never do this.

"We are grateful to them all for their support.”