Burntisland Civic Week: These pictures capture spectacle of first parade since lockdown

It was the town’s first since the pandemic, and it enjoyed great support from local residents and community groups.
1. Burntisland Civic Week parade
The crowning of the 2022 Summer King & Queen, Jayce Haston and Summer Lee by Luke Drummond, Citizen of the Year (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
Photo:
2. Burntisland Civic Week parade
The crowning of the 2022 Summer King & Queen, Jayce Haston and Summer Lee (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
Photo:
3. Burntisland Civic Week parade
Dancers prepare to take to the stage (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
Photo:
4. Burntisland Civic Week parade
Joining the parade are Burntisland Primary School staff - headteacher Julie Anderson as a Bee. the outfits spell out BPS (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
Photo: