Councillor Julie MacDougall with members of Burntisland Civic Week's committee who had organised the Christmas Fayre at the Burntisland Sands Hotel. (Pic: Submitted)

The event, organised by Amanda Jones and the Burntisland Civic Week committee, took place at Burntisland Sands Hotel on Sunday in a bid to raise funds for next summer’s community event.

Jason Borthwick, owner of the hotel, offered the committee the use of part of the venue and set up a Santa’s grotto outside.

The event was attended by many families who enjoyed browsing the variety of stalls being run by local businesses.

Amanda Jones, chair of the committee, said: “This is our first Civic Week market and we are delighted with the turnout. We can’t possibly put on Civic Week without our fundraising throughout the year. Thank you to everyone who participated and who supported this worthwhile event.”