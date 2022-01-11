Two winners have been chosen by the Royal Burgh of Burntisland Community Council.

The group prize and overall winner is Burntisland and District Pipe Band, while the individual citizen winner is Luke Drummond.

This is the first time since 1981 that the community council has decided to make two distinct awards – one for a group and one for an individual – and members agree that both are richly deserved.

Alex MacDonald, chairman, explained why the band and Luke were selected.

“The pipe band have shown imagination and creativity ever since the first lockdown.

"The younger members switched very successfully to online tutoring, competitions and practice – whilst they took every opportunity to entertain local people who were vulnerable or housebound.

“Recently, the pipe band brought a level of dignity and occasion to Remembrance Sunday, at a time when the various restrictions severely compromised the normal format.

"We’re also pleased to see their pipers leading the throng when it’s important to demonstrate the unanimity of the community – such as the recent march to the East Dock.”

He continued: “I was also pleased to tell Luke Drummond the community council decided to make a separate, individual award to him for his outstanding and devoted service to the community.

“Luke responded superbly to numerous requests for help from individuals and organisations in the town who were in need of deliveries or repairs following storm damage.

"In his day job he is self-employed in recycling, removals and property maintenance and he applied those skills voluntarily to help the Toll Community Centre get food supplies where they were most needed and his efforts were hugely appreciated. That selfless and generous spirit was entirely spontaneous and is something we commend as an example to others.

“The award normally takes the form of a certificate which is presented at a reception in the Burgh Chambers. However, we’re still not at the stage where we can resume that kind of activity. Nevertheless, we will find a way of presenting the awards so the winners’ achievements can be publicly recognised.”

Pipe Major Craig Hooper said he was delighted when Alex informed him that Burntisland and District Pipe Band had been chosen as the overall winner of the community award.

He said: “Over the last few years, we have put together an incredible team of tutors who have shared their passion and talents with countless young people. Six years ago we started with a handful of children learning the chanter, and this year we are at the point of having two junior pipe bands.

“Being the second ever group to be selected for this very special award was amazing, but having all the hard work the band has done over this last two years recognised and appreciated by the community is also superb."

Meanwhile, Luke, 27, who lives in the town, is also delighted to have been honoured: “I was totally shocked and overwhelmed to be given this award,” he said.

“I feel being able to help out in the community when I can goes a long way. It's nice to give back and hopefully I will be able to help in the future as much as I can.”

